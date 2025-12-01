Original post on X: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1995222184139141330

“You were born for this time. You are a warrior. You are a healer. You are a muthafucker of the highest order. Don’t let anyone take your power. Ever. You are a magnificent expression of the universe. You are a miracle of creation. You are a fractal of God. Where we are going will blow your mind. All this noise is just noise. They lost. They lost long ago. We are the saviours we are looking for. We are the white hats. We are creation. They know it and they are done. Feel this in your gut. Feel it in your soul. Nothing can stop what’s coming and what’s coming is YOU!”

I also reposted “Don’t Comply” last night, in case you missed it 4 years ago:



