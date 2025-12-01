You Were Born For This Time
(from my kitchen)
Original post on X: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1995222184139141330
“You were born for this time. You are a warrior. You are a healer. You are a muthafucker of the highest order. Don’t let anyone take your power. Ever. You are a magnificent expression of the universe. You are a miracle of creation. You are a fractal of God. Where we are going will blow your mind. All this noise is just noise. They lost. They lost long ago. We are the saviours we are looking for. We are the white hats. We are creation. They know it and they are done. Feel this in your gut. Feel it in your soul. Nothing can stop what’s coming and what’s coming is YOU!”
I also reposted “Don’t Comply” last night, in case you missed it 4 years ago:
Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thanks so much Mark. This reminds me of one of the poems I wrote at the height of the Plandemic, 2022. As I am an Aussie it has an Aussie twang. Allow me to share it.
My eyes are tired,
My mind is full,
As I sort through
This outrageous bull.
The headlines blaze with clips of fear,
The TV shouts with graphic drear.
We‘ve all been conned, there’s no deadly virus,
It’s just to hide pack of lies.
Mask up! Stay home,
The pollies shout,
No kiss, no hugs , no visits out.
But truth resides from deep within side,
And greater power is on our side.
Please wash your hands,
No family visits, no grandkid hugs,
Our lives become as empty mugs,
But the a ray of light shines in,
We finally remember we are Sovereigh,
As children of a Higher Power,
We won’t comply nor will we cower
Well walk on fearless, we will not bend,
Our faith will guid us ‘til the end
And victory will be ours to claim
And they’ll have lost their monstrous game.
Carolyn McKenzie Swan
(AKA)Carolyn Duck.
I AM A ARTIST FROM GRECCE, I NAM WACHING YOU SINCE YOU STARTED I AM OLDER THEN YOU 72 YEARS OLD AWAKE SINCE I WAS A CHILD I COULD NOT TALK WHAT I WAS SEEING ANDS WHAT WAS HAPPENING TO ME THEY WOYLD SAY YOUR CRAZY YOU NEED HELP.MY ARTWORK IS A SOCIAL POLITICAL COMENT BUT MY INK WORK ISSPIRITUAL IF YOU TELL ME A EMAIL OF YOURS I WOULD LIKE TO SEND YOU MY GAIA INK PAINTING .MY EMAIL IS pandim52 hotmail.com,