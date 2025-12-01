Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Carolyn Duck
12h

Thanks so much Mark. This reminds me of one of the poems I wrote at the height of the Plandemic, 2022. As I am an Aussie it has an Aussie twang. Allow me to share it.

My eyes are tired,

My mind is full,

As I sort through

This outrageous bull.

The headlines blaze with clips of fear,

The TV shouts with graphic drear.

We‘ve all been conned, there’s no deadly virus,

It’s just to hide pack of lies.

Mask up! Stay home,

The pollies shout,

No kiss, no hugs , no visits out.

But truth resides from deep within side,

And greater power is on our side.

Please wash your hands,

No family visits, no grandkid hugs,

Our lives become as empty mugs,

But the a ray of light shines in,

We finally remember we are Sovereigh,

As children of a Higher Power,

We won’t comply nor will we cower

Well walk on fearless, we will not bend,

Our faith will guid us ‘til the end

And victory will be ours to claim

And they’ll have lost their monstrous game.

Carolyn McKenzie Swan

(AKA)Carolyn Duck.

1 reply
PANTELIS DIMITRIOU
5h

I AM A ARTIST FROM GRECCE, I NAM WACHING YOU SINCE YOU STARTED I AM OLDER THEN YOU 72 YEARS OLD AWAKE SINCE I WAS A CHILD I COULD NOT TALK WHAT I WAS SEEING ANDS WHAT WAS HAPPENING TO ME THEY WOYLD SAY YOUR CRAZY YOU NEED HELP.MY ARTWORK IS A SOCIAL POLITICAL COMENT BUT MY INK WORK ISSPIRITUAL IF YOU TELL ME A EMAIL OF YOURS I WOULD LIKE TO SEND YOU MY GAIA INK PAINTING .MY EMAIL IS pandim52 hotmail.com,

