Yuge Epstein Files Discovery! Misspellings Matter!
Mornin’ Campers!
Trumps 2012 post:
Find Trumps Misspellings here: https://www.google.com/search?q=list+of+mispellings+in+trump+posts
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Epstein files database search: https://www.justice.gov/epstein
MJTruthUltra's post:
Join our Healing Movement and benefit from our incredible new supplements here: https://live5dhealth.com
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Anyone who still believes trump really are deluded david Icke michael Yon and many others have spoken the truth about him for a long time now he's only president because they have dirt on him to control him same as Biden same as the Clinton's same as all of them