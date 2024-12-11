Today I met a very bright 18-year old Irish lad who's (successfully) into crypto, eating carnivore, he left school/indoctrination camp early, swims in the sea regularly - basically living his best life. He's going to be an inspiration to Irish youth because we are going to help him get his anti-mind virus message out there.

Kids like this one will build the future.

He gave me and Gary Kealy the present of a 2025 calendar containing beautiful paintings of Irish pubs. These paintings were created by his Dad but this remarkable young man had taken it upon himself to print a range of 500 copies as an entrepreneurial venture, and to help his Dad out.

Some of the images from the calendar...

It is EXACTLY this kind of attitude to life that is going to rebuild Ireland when we have got rid of all the corrupt communist corporations masquerading as our leaders in this fake system.

I was mightily impressed by this young man. His Mum is from Galway and his Dad is an Austrian, who obviously fell in love with Ireland, called Manfred Url. I promised to share a link for this calendar on here to help him sell them as Xmas presents. If you like the look of them, I can tell you the whole calendar is fantastic and a must-have for anyone with fond memories of time whiled away in a legendary Irish pub. And, it's far better to support a young Irish entrepreneur than give some multinational corporation your money. You can check them out here.