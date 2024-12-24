Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
33
2

It's the 5th Christmas since COVID.

Would you Adam and Eve it?
Mark Attwood
Dec 24, 2024
33
2
Share
Transcript

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" Podcast
Freedom-loving trouble-making poetry-churning pain-in-the-arse shares thoughts for anyone else that feels like shit was never right in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mark Attwood
Recent Episodes
Dr Bryan Ardis: Don't Fall for the Bird Flu Bullshit
  Mark Attwood
Alchemising True Darkness Into Light: The Extraordinary Story Of Jinean Florom. With Jerry Marzinsky
  Mark Attwood
The Power of Structured Water Being Created and Installed Right Here, Right Now
  Mark Attwood
Sex is Better. Sleep is Better. Eyesight is Better. What's Not to Like?
  Mark Attwood
Michael Feeley on the Da Vinci Webinars #2
  Mark Attwood
Where is the Crypto Market Post Trump's Victory? Is Crypto Part of The Golden Age?
  Mark Attwood
Are We All One Being?
  Mark Attwood