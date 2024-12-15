Playback speed
Alchemising True Darkness Into Light: The Extraordinary Story Of Jinean Florom. With Jerry Marzinsky

Jerry Marzinsky returns to the show with the extraordinary story of Jinean Florom: a woman who's son became a murderer because of the voices in his head.
Mark Attwood
Dec 15, 2024
6
2
Transcript

When Jerry told me about Jinean I was interested to share her horrific and harrowing story not out of voyeurism, but out of a continuing compulsion to expose demonic possession in real terms in ways that people could understand and relate to.

Jinean’s story is extreme. Her son murdered his girlfriend and cut her into pieces. This was after he’d already murdered three other people in a drugs shootout.

As a child, he had three “imaginary” friends that were actually demons. These three paved the way for a much more malign entity which effectively took him over completely.

Jinean’s journey in going from a loving mother that believed in the pharmaceutical industry, to one that now understands how schizophrenia is really all about demonic possession, is not for the feint-hearted but it’s a very important story.

For us to truly understand how this farm we live on has really been operated, we must dig into these stories which, in this case despite the tragedies, is actually all about spiritual alchemy.

Jerry’s work can be found here: https://www.jerrymarzinsky.com/

