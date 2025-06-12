"This Needs to Be Rolled Out Globally..."

If you’ve followed mine and Gary Kealy’s story of building Live5DHealth, you’ll enjoy listing to this call Gary and Jennifer had last night with four amazing women - Jane, Marie-Claire, Tonya and Katrijn - who took the plunge and came on our first 10 day retreat in May.

I wanted to be on the call, but I’m in the middle of something massive so couldn’t make it, but don’t let that stop you listening to what we’ve managed to achieve here, which is culmination of many decades of research, many €100,000s invested, a lot of hard work and a lot of courage.

When we realised how powerful everything we’ve invested in were when used cumulatively, we knew we had to start running retreats for people in our flagship in Boyle, Ireland.

We knew we could pull it off, but even Gary and the team were surprised just how well we’d do it.

We have retreats coming up in July, August and September and, of course, the big 10 day one again next May. If you feel it’s time for you to experience this with us email hello@live5dhealth.com and we’ll be pleased to answer any of your questions.

Also, take a look at Gary’s interview with Kim, another retreater who couldn’t make the call last night: