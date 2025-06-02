UFOs every night! (and sometimes daytime)

I don’t often post about UFOs because they are so commonplace for me, that I usually forget to film them or talk about them.

However, I asked this one if it minded me filming and posting and I got a yes, so here it is.

They literally appear every time I look up. If you followed my tour in America, you’ll know they followed us all the way around the country.

I’m still seeing the nonsense being spread around that they are demonic. They are not.

There are factions though. That’s all I’ll say on this for now.

If you missed the beautiful pink one I filmed a few weeks ago, here it is:

For more of my UFO content, don’t forget to use the search funtion on my website: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/title/?post_type=video_skrn&search_keyword=ufo&vduration=&vrating=0%2C5&submit=Search+Videos