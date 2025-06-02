What did Trump Post at the Weekend! And Who is the New Doctor?

Most of you know I used to love Doctor Who, and most of you know that I called out fake Biden years ago…it doesn’t stop me wanting to comment on the weekend’s extraordinary events!

Original post on X here: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1929083355640819989

Following all of DJT’s recent Q-confirmation posts, this one about Biden is just fantastic to see. Who would have thought this strategy would be used to bring the truth out?

I just took a screenshot of the post itself and, low and behold, 14.4k retruths 😂😂😂

Post here: https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114605660077722777

I posted it yesterday in response to some idiot who told me to research better after sending me a screenshot of what GrokAI had to say about the matter:

As for Billie Piper being the new Doctor, I know it may seem frivolous to some but it isn’t. The deliberate destruction of British culture has, IMHO, been part of “The Plan”. Even the title of the episode “The Reality War” points to this, let alone the entire 60+ year history of the show’s stories, but I’ll leave y’all to discuss this as I’m off to record the audio version of “God Wins” in a fantastic sound studio today, ready to coincide with the paperback version of my book of poetry, along with new poems!

God bless you, and have a wonderful day!

We are definitely, very nearly, tantalisingly there 😺