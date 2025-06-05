Regrowing Amputated Fingers with PEMF + Red Light!

The PEMF machine we have at Live5DHealth has been a revelation to me (and our members) over the past year in terms of what it does for injuries and all-round health and vitality.

Myself and Gary Kealy have searched high and low to determine which PEMF is the best device for home use, running into lots of fancy marketing along the way.

Whilst we spent €17k on the PEMF in our healing centre, we know that's not the right machine for daily long-term use either in terms of cost or application, so we turned to our friend Stephen Watton who has been in this space for decades and asked his advice.

Stephen came and demonstrated the Sanza device to us in Ireland and were so impressed with it, we asked two other people that have many years of experience with it to explain what sets it apart from all the others out there. It is very eye-opening to say the least, especially as owning one comes with a persoanlised protocol from a German MD called Dr Knaf.

For more details: https://tmas.tv/sanza

Here’s more information for you:

The Role of Sanza Pro in Holistic Energy Management

In contemporary society, as we navigate various stresses from the environment—be it pollution, emotional upheaval, or physical strain—we face significant challenges in maintaining optimal energy levels within our bodies. These disturbances hinder essential regenerative and regulatory processes, which are crucial for overall health and wellness. Sanza Pro presents an innovative holistic complementary system that could revolutionize how we address energy management at cellular, bodily, and organ levels. The system integrates three therapy forms elevating its efficacy, aiming for improved mental and physical performance while mitigating degenerative processes as we age.

Understanding Electromagnetic Interactions in the Body

The foundation of the Sanza Pro system lies in recognising that all bodily processes depend on electromagnetic interactions. By understanding this principle, we can appreciate how modern physical applications, like Sanza Pro, counteract disruptive influences and empower our body cells, organs, and immune systems. Through its integrated therapies, Sanza Pro addresses the energy conditions necessary for enhanced cellular function, promoting regeneration and stability.

The Three Pillars of the Sanza Pro Therapy