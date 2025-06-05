Regrowing Amputated Fingers with PEMF + Red Light!

The PEMF machine we have at Live5DHealth has been a revelation to me (and our members) over the past year in terms of what it does for injuries and all-round health and vitality.
Myself and Gary Kealy have searched high and low to determine which PEMF is the best device for home use, running into lots of fancy marketing along the way.
Whilst we spent €17k on the PEMF in our healing centre, we know that's not the right machine for daily long-term use either in terms of cost or application, so we turned to our friend Stephen Watton who has been in this space for decades and asked his advice.
Stephen came and demonstrated the Sanza device to us in Ireland and were so impressed with it, we asked two other people that have many years of experience with it to explain what sets it apart from all the others out there. It is very eye-opening to say the least, especially as owning one comes with a persoanlised protocol from a German MD called Dr Knaf.
For more details: https://tmas.tv/sanza
Here’s more information for you:
The Role of Sanza Pro in Holistic Energy Management
In contemporary society, as we navigate various stresses from the environment—be it pollution, emotional upheaval, or physical strain—we face significant challenges in maintaining optimal energy levels within our bodies. These disturbances hinder essential regenerative and regulatory processes, which are crucial for overall health and wellness. Sanza Pro presents an innovative holistic complementary system that could revolutionize how we address energy management at cellular, bodily, and organ levels. The system integrates three therapy forms elevating its efficacy, aiming for improved mental and physical performance while mitigating degenerative processes as we age.
Understanding Electromagnetic Interactions in the Body
The foundation of the Sanza Pro system lies in recognising that all bodily processes depend on electromagnetic interactions. By understanding this principle, we can appreciate how modern physical applications, like Sanza Pro, counteract disruptive influences and empower our body cells, organs, and immune systems. Through its integrated therapies, Sanza Pro addresses the energy conditions necessary for enhanced cellular function, promoting regeneration and stability.
The Three Pillars of the Sanza Pro Therapy
1. Pulsating Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) Therapy:
The first component of Sanza Pro employs specialised signal forms within a pulsating electromagnetic field framework. This innovative approach enhances cellular energy and metabolic activities while maintaining the integrity of body tissues. Additionally, it facilitates the establishment of a personalized biological rhythm. It significantly influences the autonomic nervous system through specific settings, benefiting overall neurological and physiological function. The therapy also aids red blood cells in their vital role of oxygen transportation, optimizing blood flow and nutrient delivery to tissues.
2. Micro-current Therapy
The second facet of Sanza Pro, micro-current therapy using bio-frequences, is essential for purifying body fluids of pathogens like germs and parasites—integral to a robust immune response. Our cells operate as part of a swinging system; thus, it is crucial to bring them into coherence through precise stimuli. The application of micro-currents promotes cellular health and detoxification, supporting an effective immune response against various threats, thereby reinforcing the body’s defence mechanisms.
3. Light Therapy with Biolaser
Lastly, the incorporation of light therapy using the Biolaser enhances key bodily functions. By utilising red light photons, this therapy is vital for ATP (adenosine triphosphate) production within mitochondria, the cell's powerhouses. By boosting ATP synthesis, the Biolaser accelerates healing processes, thereby promoting overall vitality and recovery from stressors or injuries.
Why Sanza Pro Stands Out
One of the distinguishing features of the Sanza Pro system is its dual PEMF systems, allowing for simultaneous application of two different programs. This unique ability lets users experience comprehensive treatment through a whole-body applicator, such as a mat that influences all body cells and provides essential foundational information and energy. Concurrently, targeted treatments can be applied using local applicators (like pads, pens, or twins) to address specific areas requiring attention or repair. Moreover, bio- frequency micro-current treatments can also be administered via hand electrodes, showcasing the versatile nature of the Sanza Pro system. This multi-faceted approach, combining specialized signals and micro-current information, extends its assistance for regeneration and accelerates healing. Coupled with the essential red light photon donation via the Biolaser, the system achieves remarkable results in overall health and wellness.
In Conclusion
In a world characterised by overwhelming environmental influences and everyday stressors, the Sanza Pro system offers a comprehensive, innovative approach to energy management. By harnessing the synergistic power of PEMF therapy, micro-current therapy, and light therapy, Sanza Pro not only enhances cellular and immune system performance but also cultivates a holistic environment for optimal health. The remarkable outcomes reported by practitioners and users alike underscore the transformative potential of this system, positioning it as a pivotal tool in the paradigm of modern wellness and personal vitality. As we continue to explore the intersections of technology and holistic health, Sanza Pro stands as a beacon of innovation, providing a pathway to improved health and longevity.
Else Knaf, MD, Germany 2025
