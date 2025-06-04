Forest Bathing that's Better than Forest Bathing?

It started with an email from a long-time subscriber called Claire explaining how she’d incorporated Forest Air into her healing centre in Essex, England (https://inna.health/) with extraordinary results.

Claire introduced me to Dr Sarah, an America chiropractor who’d wound up in Germany through a series of synchronicities due to her own health journey. We had a few calls on the phone and I was touched by her story and her passion for what is essentially “activated oxygen”.

Being the co-founder of a healing centre myself (https://live5dhealth.com), I was keen to explore what this could do for our own clients and, of course, my audience at large.

I was then introduced to Sarah’s partner Jonas and, as you’ll see from this interview, their excitement for the possibilities for replicating what the forests should be doing for us (if they weren’t so poisoned themselves) is contagious.

If you can’t afford one of their home devices for yourself, consider clubbing together with friends, family or in your own geographical circle because the benefits of forest air are profound.

In my own community in Ireland I am constantly lending out the use of my own Browns Gas machine, PEMF device, giving away Lifewave patches, supplements, and general advice around the need to detoxify and re-nutrition (is that a word?) ourselves.

It’s very empowering to take this approach rather than hoard the information and equipment. A machine like Forest Air represents a tiny investment compared to the obvious benefits it can bring to a group of people.

For more info on Jonas and Sarah’s devices, go here: https://tmas.tv/forest