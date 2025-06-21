Let's Talk About Q

As soon as one mentions Q it invites a barrage of insults, but with Trump and Musk posting a ton of Q-related content that either confirms they are part of it or at least know about it, I thought I’d share a few thoughts from my pwn perspective on what is actually one of the most important subjects on Earth.
This is what I posted on X yesterday: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1935978087805825110
If you want to share the X version, it’s here: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1936468532868391300
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post