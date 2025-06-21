Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Let's Talk About Q

The subject of "Q" gets a lot of people hot under the collar. Withe Trump and Musk posting lots of confirmations that they at least know about the Q drops, this is my personal take on the subject.
Jun 21, 2025
As soon as one mentions Q it invites a barrage of insults, but with Trump and Musk posting a ton of Q-related content that either confirms they are part of it or at least know about it, I thought I’d share a few thoughts from my pwn perspective on what is actually one of the most important subjects on Earth.

This is what I posted on X yesterday: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1935978087805825110

If you want to share the X version, it’s here: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1936468532868391300

