The fundamental problem with the assisted dying bill?

The acceptance of the term "terminal diagnosis".
Mark Attwood
Jun 22, 2025
Who are we handing power over to here? The same Doctors that stuck poison into the arms of millions of people?

The only people that should qualify for "assisted dying" are the Satanic cult that brought it in.

If you can share the X version, here ‘tis: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1936731124207681801

Here’s the post with all the amazing stories about surviving terminal diagnosiss: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1936341852241719455

If you missed the Danny Carroll interview: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/title/can-we-really-just-switch-off-disease-and-illness-30th-april-2025/

