UFO Asked me to Video It

I’d not seen a light this bright, close and deliberately slow for a while. The communications we are getting from the sky are off the charts, and I was asked to share this, so here it is.
More people need to be aware of this kind of thng. The easiest way to spread the word is through the X post here: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1941964047009640879
Exciting times ahead!
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post