UFO Asked me to Video It

Just after my last post went up, a huge light appeared in the sky right in front of me and waited for me to get my camera...
Jul 07, 2025
Transcript

I’d not seen a light this bright, close and deliberately slow for a while. The communications we are getting from the sky are off the charts, and I was asked to share this, so here it is.

More people need to be aware of this kind of thng. The easiest way to spread the word is through the X post here: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1941964047009640879

Exciting times ahead!

