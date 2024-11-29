Where is the Crypto Market Post Trump's Victory? Is Crypto Part of The Golden Age?

Gary returns to the show with some very illuminating insights in the whole Crypto market which you need to pay attention to.

We are also joined by a bunch of amazing students from 18-70+ who have benefited massively from the course we launched 15 months ago. Their stories are humbling to hear and surprisingly emotional.

Being Sovereign starts with you and me. The financial system our entire lives has been a sham and the main tool of enslavement of the cabal.

I believe the incredible work of President Nayib Bukele in El Salvador, which includes paying off it’s national $800m debt and adopting Bitcoin as legal tender, is leading the way as a live case study and that the US national debt of ¢36 trillion could well be paid off with crypto as this movie we are in unfolds.

It’s worth noting that Bukele said in an interview with Tucker Carlson that the key policy that led to his success, which includes transforming the country from the murder capital of the world to the safest place in the western hemisphere in just 4 years, is that they prayed to God in cabinet meetings for help.

On a personal level, it pays all of us to at least get a grip on what crypto can do for the world. When you see beyond the noise it’s ultimately about removing the banksters and that, my friends, should be a priority for all of us.

It’s not too late to learn how to do this and, as Gary says, what’s coming is even more exciting than the 200-600% returns experienced by our students so far.

