10 Days of Lightness (Not Darkness) - The Ultimate Mind, Body, Spirit Reset in Ireland

Myself and Gary Kealy are excited to share the story of Live5DHealth so far and how YOU can get 10 days with us on the ultimate healing retreat in 2025
Mark Attwood
Jan 29, 2025
22
2
Transcript

If you are interested in ANY retreats us, make sure you are on this email list first: https://www.live5dhealth.com/retreats-ireland/

If you are ready to come on our amazing first retreat at Bealtaine, this is where ypu need to pay your deposit: http://bit.ly/bealtaineretreat

Once we have your deposit, we will be in touch to set up a personal zoom call with you asap to determine your needs and make sure we’re all a good match!

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

