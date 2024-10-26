Playback speed
A Brilliant Roundtable

Even if you're not interested in our Publishing course, you'll enjoy hearing what some of the students have to say after only two weeks...
Mark Attwood
Oct 26, 2024
3
2
Transcript

I think of myself as a reluctant teacher, mainly because I’m an Aries (i.e. impatient), my jokes don’t always land and I know I can trigger people, but I have to say that working on the “Self Publishing Masterclass” with Abby Wynne has been a blast so far.

So much so, I wanted to get some of the students on the show to share their experiences. What ensued was much more than a review of the course (it’s only 2 weeks into a 6/8 week live course), it was a deeply touching insight into the minds of other people like me/us.

You will enjoy listening to this. Much of what was said moved me to tears.

It’s not too late to join us either, and we just dropped the price by 70%: https://oneohfour.samcart.com/products/self-publishing-masterclass-with-abby-wynne--mark-attwood

Enjoy!

