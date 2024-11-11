Playback speed

A message to everyone that thinks Donald Trump is part of the New World Order

Well, this struck a nerve.
Mark Attwood
Nov 11, 2024

There is a mass wave of wetiko sweeping the “awake” community at the moment causing doubt everywhere it receives a home. I can only respond with what’s in my heart. That’s all any of us can do.

Despite the usual trolling nonsense, most of the nearly 300k views on X seem to appreciate the message: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1855731461736792144

