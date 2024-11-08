Playback speed
Lily Nova: It’s Clean up And Disclosing Time!

Lily returns to the show after a couple of years to update us on her latest Galactic messages for humanity.
Mark Attwood
Nov 08, 2024
Lily Nova is a UFO and space photographer, ET contactee, Ce5 practitioner, cosmic channel, best-selling author, and public speaker. Her story and UFO footage have been featured in mainstream media all over the world, including in LAD Bible, The Mirror, and on The Travel Channel.

Lily got the predictions about the elections 100% right this week, and today she’s here to disclose more information about where we are going from our Galactic friends.

Lily’s website is here and her YouTube channel is here.

