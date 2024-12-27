OK, explain this...

I talked about the Great Pandemic going on to 2028 and how I spoke to President Trump.

Not Donald, Ivanka.

It was a gag. In this video about the predictions of The Simpsons playing out into reality, the host asked ChatGPT which Simpsons predictions for 2025 would come true. The No.1 prediction is Ivanka showing interest in running for President in 2028 (6mins into the video)

Either I am psychic or a part of the Matrix without realising it. Or, it's just a great big fucking coinkydink.

Help the X version of this get seen: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1872715725699449311

Thank you.