Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
9
4

OK, explain this...

In my video about online censorship produced in 2021 called "Fuck You(Tube)" I totally adlibbed the intro where, pretending to be a poet from the future...
Mark Attwood
Dec 27, 2024
9
4
Share
Transcript

I talked about the Great Pandemic going on to 2028 and how I spoke to President Trump.

Not Donald, Ivanka.

It was a gag. In this video about the predictions of The Simpsons playing out into reality, the host asked ChatGPT which Simpsons predictions for 2025 would come true. The No.1 prediction is Ivanka showing interest in running for President in 2028 (6mins into the video)

Either I am psychic or a part of the Matrix without realising it. Or, it's just a great big fucking coinkydink.

Help the X version of this get seen: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1872715725699449311

Thank you.

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" Podcast
Freedom-loving trouble-making poetry-churning pain-in-the-arse shares thoughts for anyone else that feels like shit was never right in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mark Attwood
Recent Episodes
It's the 5th Christmas since COVID.
  Mark Attwood
Dr Bryan Ardis: Don't Fall for the Bird Flu Bullshit
  Mark Attwood
Alchemising True Darkness Into Light: The Extraordinary Story Of Jinean Florom. With Jerry Marzinsky
  Mark Attwood
The Power of Structured Water Being Created and Installed Right Here, Right Now
  Mark Attwood
Sex is Better. Sleep is Better. Eyesight is Better. What's Not to Like?
  Mark Attwood
Michael Feeley on the Da Vinci Webinars #2
  Mark Attwood
Where is the Crypto Market Post Trump's Victory? Is Crypto Part of The Golden Age?
  Mark Attwood