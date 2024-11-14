Playback speed
Essential Detox List

Mark Attwood
Nov 14, 2024
20
10
Transcript

I am sick to death of hearing about children, teenagers and young people dying of myocarditis and cancer, seeing people literally drop dead way before their time, hearing people tell me they are exhausted and have brain fog...

It's the bloody vaccine!

If you suspect you have vaccine damage or someone you love has, pass them this video which simply explains TEN cheap and easy to obtain things that can sort them out quickly and effectively.

In this video I show how clean, structured and ionized water can start sorting your blood cells out in minutes! I show my friend Harry Rhodes doing this TODAY for my own Mum who was double vaxxed.

I also share an incredible testimonial from Maggie Peachy who reversed her own shocking health condition within 4 months of using these simple and natural solutions. Solutions you will NEVER hear about in the mainstream media or from your Doctor.

You can watch the full interview I did with Harry and Maggie yesterday here:

Harry Rhodes: That Should be Impossible!

Mark Attwood
·
Nov 12
Harry Rhodes: That Should be Impossible!

Come and spend a wonderful day with Harry, Maggie, me and the Live5DHealth gang in Ireland on 1st December: https://tmas.tv/HarryLive

Read full story

You can come and meet Harry and Maggie in the West of Ireland at this special event: https://tmas.tv/HarryLive and watch your own blood transformation. You can also come and use the unique range of healing equipment we have at our healing centre at

https://live5dhealth.com

Here's the checklist. Please do your own research and get the best products you can.

1. Clean, structured water

(Suggestion: Get Harry’s bottle from here (be patient, he’s an inventor, not a multi-national ecommerce giant): https://onlyresultscount.com/our-shop/ols/products/the-world-famous-water-restructuring-vortexer-important-see-the-video.

2. Hydrogen

(search for “hydrogen water bottle” and get the best one you can afford.)

3. Methylene Blue

(suggestion: buy in-store at Live5DHealth or get online here: https://onlyresultscount.com/our-shop/ols/products/methylene-blue-100ml-remarkable-hope-for-depression-aids-alzheimers-autism-cancer-heart-disease-cognitive-enhancement-pain)

4. Electrolytes (put celtic sea salt in your drinking water)

(suggestion: get Celtic Sea Salt or search for “40,000 Volts” (my favourite) and never drink water without it). Watch this video to understand why: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/title/watch-the-water-the-truth-about-hydration-with-ian-clark-24th-nov-2022/

5. Curcumin

6. NAC

7. Bromelain

8. Magnesium Oxide

9. Nano Clay

(Suggestion: this kit is available at Live5DHealth - not online yet - https://www.live5dhealth.com/detox-supplement-kits/ - if you can’t get it from us, find it online or many of the elements are on onlyresultscount.com)

10. Zeolite

(Suggestion Pure Body Extra from https://markattwood.thegoodinside.com/ - I get a commission for this one which helps keep my work free. Look elsewhere if you don’t want to support that, but I use Pure Body Extra regularly for me and my family)

Add in Nattokinese and Nicotine for good measure!

NOTE: NONE OF THE ABOVE IS MEDICAL ADVICE. I AM NOT A DOCTOR. THIS IS JUST BASED ON MY OWN EXPERIENCES. YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR YOUR OWN HEALTH!

