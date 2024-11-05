Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
9
5

US Election - Dark to Light?

Dare we dream the dream, or will the movie take an unexpected twist at the last minute?
Mark Attwood
Nov 05, 2024
9
5
Share
Transcript

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

My Important Links:

Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist

Get the new book by me and Abby Wynne here: https://bit.ly/MassProtection

Our “Sovereign Mastery” Course is here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/personal-financial-and-sovereign-mastery

Watch my film "Where You Attwood? Truth Across America" here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/where-you-attwood-truth-across-america-full-length-documentary

******
Get the incredible Lifewave patches to stimulate your Stem Cells here: https://lifewave.com/markattwood

Get more info on the Lifewave business opportunity and help us spread the word about this amazing technology here:

https://attwood-digital.aweb.page/p/d8a352c4-263a-4db6-a232-c84ba147d481

******
Get the eBook on Crypto that could change your financial life very quickly indeed here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/7-steps-to-100x-your-money---insiders-7-page-special-crypto-investor-report

******

Mark and Gary's Healing Centre in Ireland:

https://live5dhealth.com

******
Get my book "God Wins" here: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/product/god-wins-book

******
All my show stuff here:

https://theMarkAttwoodShow.com

******
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4tLO4FDtgyFY

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheMarkAttwoodShow
******
Daily updates:

My Telegram Channel: https://t.me/theMarkAttwoodShow

My X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/MarkAttwood

Discussion about this podcast

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" Podcast
Freedom-loving trouble-making poetry-churning pain-in-the-arse shares thoughts for anyone else that feels like shit was never right in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mark Attwood
Recent Episodes
Remember, remember, the 5th of November
  Mark Attwood
The Best is Yet to Come
  Mark Attwood
BBC? ABC? NBC? CBS? These Guys Are Demonically Possessed: Jerry Marzinsky
  Mark Attwood
A Brilliant Roundtable
  Mark Attwood
Scott & Joe from Truthstream 24.10.24
  Mark Attwood
The 500-Million Year Old Cure for Everything
  Mark Attwood
Dr William Makis: Everyone Needs an Eastern European in their Life
  Dr. William Makis MD