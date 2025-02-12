Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
18
7

ALEXANDER QUINN: ENERGY UPDATES FEB 2025

"It's not going to get any easier. Always take the path of least resistance". Alex joins me for the first time in 2.5 years for an Arcturian update.
Mark Attwood
Feb 12, 2025
18
7
Share
Transcript

Great to have Alexander back on the show after such a while. He’s been hard at it helping clients/starseeds through the Ascension process, writing a best-selling book and providing energy updates for all that want to hear them.

Follow Alex an YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/@AlexanderQuinn1/videos

Get his book here: https://ozarkmt.com/product/starseeds-whats-it-all-about-by-alexander-quinn/

There’s still a few days left to grab your place on the first 10-day Retreat at Live5DHealth here: https://tmas.tv/bealtaineretreat

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" Podcast
Freedom-loving trouble-making poetry-churning pain-in-the-arse shares thoughts for anyone else that feels like shit was never right in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mark Attwood
Recent Episodes
Audio Podcast Ep#9: Me and Gary on "Voices of Boyle" Podcast
  Mark Attwood
Dr Laura Sanger: Unlock the Cages
  Mark Attwood
What's Your Zeta Potential? And Why Does it Matter to How Long You Live?
  Mark Attwood
Gali Lucy: Predictions for 2025
  Mark Attwood
What's the Number One Enemy of Humanity Right now?
  Mark Attwood
10 Days of Lightness (Not Darkness) - The Ultimate Mind, Body, Spirit Reset in Ireland
  Mark Attwood
Audio Podcast Ep#8: Are Vitamins Poisonous?
  Mark Attwood