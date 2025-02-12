ALEXANDER QUINN: ENERGY UPDATES FEB 2025

Great to have Alexander back on the show after such a while. He’s been hard at it helping clients/starseeds through the Ascension process, writing a best-selling book and providing energy updates for all that want to hear them.

