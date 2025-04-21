Playback speed
Another One Bites the Dust

I think the Pope went a long time ago, but it's interesting that he went on Easter Monday at the age of 88
Apr 21, 2025
The original post on X is here: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1914249655279374563

The comments are worth reading, especially this one from Jennie Kaser that shows the time of his death was 100% fabricated: https://x.com/JennieKaser/status/1914293609098080674

Never let the symbolism pass you by.

There are multiple ways to interpret 88 from the Nazi salute to Trump to CBDCs to Great Abundance to Time Travel.

What does it mean for us?

We are going to find out.

