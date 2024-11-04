BBC? ABC? NBC? CBS? These Guys Are Demonically Possessed: Jerry Marzinsky

If you have never heard of Jerry Marzinsky, you are going to love this conversation. His extensive work in the field of schizophrenia caused him to ask something nobody else was asking in his profession: who are these people having a conversation with?

Not only that: what are they saying?

What he discovered proves beyond any doubt that the negative thoughts inside our heads are NOT ours and this conversation backs up my own assertion that we have ALL been demonically possessed our entire lives and that Earth is a farm for these entities (with us as the source of food).

Jerry’s story is enthralling and also full of solutions for humanity. Watch it and share it - the more people know and understand this, the quicker we can relieve ourselves of our yoke.

Jerry is one of the most extraordinary and decent person I have ever met, and this podcast is certainly extremely important at this time in history.

Jerry Marzinsky BA M.Ed.— Jerry is a retired licensed psychotherapist with over 40 years of experience working with and studying the thought processes of psychotic and criminally insane patients in some of the most volatile psychiatric institutions in the nation.

Jerry is a commercial pilot, certified SCUBA diver and long distance motorcyclist. He has held the positions of 2nd Lt. in the Arizona Civil Air Patrol and Assistant Scout Master. He was awarded the state of Arizona’s meritorious service award and the Pima College Apple award of teaching Abnormal Psychology.

His formal academic training comprises a B.A. in Psychology from Temple University, a Master’s Degree in Counselling from the University of Georgia, and two years of study in a Ph.D. Psychology program. He is the co-author of An Amazing Journey Into The Psychotic Mind - Breaking The Spell Of the Ivory Tower and is currently is currently has a private practice in Arizona.

