Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6

Dr William Makis: Everyone Needs an Eastern European in their Life

I am very pleased to interview this heroic Doctor that has been a wonderful thorn in Trudeau's side this past few years. Did his Eastern European heritage help him sniff out communism in Canada?
Dr. William Makis MD
Oct 18, 2024
6
Share
Transcript

I knew in 2020 that not every single Doctor on Earth would fall for the complete bullshit that is COVID19 and I knew some of them would stand up to be counted.

We now have 17,000 Scientists and Physicians confirming what so many of us have known for years now (see https://x.com/its_The_Dr/status/1846345226551500986)

One of those is Dr William Makis. He has done and continues to do sterling work on this front and we should all be grateful because, like it or not, we desperately need the credibility of scientists like this to help us get through these times. William is in the most illustrious medical club in history, and it’s my honour to have him on the show.

In this episode we discuss the terrifying new self-replicating MRNA vaccine being rolled out in Japan, but we do also get philosophical and positive about the future via a few laughs about Trudeau and Communism.

Follow him on substack here: https://substack.com/@makismd and on X here: https://x.com/MakisMD

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

My Important Links:

Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist

Get the new book by me and Abby Wynne here: https://bit.ly/MassProtection

Our “Sovereign Mastery” Course is here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/personal-financial-and-sovereign-mastery

Watch my film "Where You Attwood? Truth Across America" here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/where-you-attwood-truth-across-america-full-length-documentary

******
Get the incredible Lifewave patches to stimulate your Stem Cells here: https://lifewave.com/markattwood

Get more info on the Lifewave business opportunity and help us spread the word about this amazing technology here:

https://attwood-digital.aweb.page/p/d8a352c4-263a-4db6-a232-c84ba147d481

******
Get the eBook on Crypto that could change your financial life very quickly indeed here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/7-steps-to-100x-your-money---insiders-7-page-special-crypto-investor-report

******

Mark and Gary's Healing Centre in Ireland:

https://live5dhealth.com

******
Get my book "God Wins" here: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/product/god-wins-book

******
All my show stuff here:

https://theMarkAttwoodShow.com

******
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4tLO4FDtgyFY

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheMarkAttwoodShow
******
Daily updates:

My Telegram Channel: https://t.me/theMarkAttwoodShow

My X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/MarkAttwood

Discussion about this podcast

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" Podcast
Freedom-loving trouble-making poetry-churning pain-in-the-arse shares thoughts for anyone else that feels like shit was never right in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
Writes COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis Subscribe
Recent Episodes
How a Flight Attendant from Las Vegas Saved My Cat’s Life in Ireland
  Mark Attwood
The Light Paper - 50 Issues In and Counting
  Mark Attwood
How does a child survive pedophilia, being tortured and experimented upon? The Lynne Scott Haggerman interview
  Mark Attwood
Divine Guidance to Protect Our Biggest Organ - Our Skin
  Mark Attwood
Why is Madeline McCann in the news again so much?
  Mark Attwood
A Little Tour of Live5DHealth - Our Health Centre in the West of Ireland
  Mark Attwood
Mornin’ campers! Is the border situation worldwide really a spiritual lesson about our own lack of boundaries?
  Mark Attwood