Dr William Makis: Everyone Needs an Eastern European in their Life

I knew in 2020 that not every single Doctor on Earth would fall for the complete bullshit that is COVID19 and I knew some of them would stand up to be counted.

We now have 17,000 Scientists and Physicians confirming what so many of us have known for years now (see https://x.com/its_The_Dr/status/1846345226551500986)

One of those is Dr William Makis. He has done and continues to do sterling work on this front and we should all be grateful because, like it or not, we desperately need the credibility of scientists like this to help us get through these times. William is in the most illustrious medical club in history, and it’s my honour to have him on the show.

In this episode we discuss the terrifying new self-replicating MRNA vaccine being rolled out in Japan, but we do also get philosophical and positive about the future via a few laughs about Trudeau and Communism.

Follow him on substack here: https://substack.com/@makismd and on X here: https://x.com/MakisMD

My Important Links:

Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist

Get the new book by me and Abby Wynne here: https://bit.ly/MassProtection

Our “Sovereign Mastery” Course is here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/personal-financial-and-sovereign-mastery

Watch my film "Where You Attwood? Truth Across America" here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/where-you-attwood-truth-across-america-full-length-documentary

******

Get the incredible Lifewave patches to stimulate your Stem Cells here: https://lifewave.com/markattwood

Get more info on the Lifewave business opportunity and help us spread the word about this amazing technology here:

https://attwood-digital.aweb.page/p/d8a352c4-263a-4db6-a232-c84ba147d481

******

Get the eBook on Crypto that could change your financial life very quickly indeed here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/7-steps-to-100x-your-money---insiders-7-page-special-crypto-investor-report

******

Mark and Gary's Healing Centre in Ireland:

https://live5dhealth.com

******

Get my book "God Wins" here: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/product/god-wins-book

******

All my show stuff here:

https://theMarkAttwoodShow.com

******

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4tLO4FDtgyFY

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheMarkAttwoodShow

******

Daily updates:

My Telegram Channel: https://t.me/theMarkAttwoodShow



My X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/MarkAttwood