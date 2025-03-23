Playback speed
Dragon Breath and Healing from a Terminal Diagnosis with Sean Simon

Come to our next LIVE event in Boyle, (or buy the video recording) on 6th April 2025
Mark Attwood
Mar 23, 2025
9
2
Transcript

The tap water in Ireland is pure poison and it's killing people. Strong statement? Yes, but we believe it to be true. Also, bottled water is not much better. Myself and Gary Kealy took a trip to Sean Simon's house in Boyle, Ireland, to take a look at how bad his tap water actually is, and what he has done to resolve this.

Sean was "diagnosed" with terminal blood cancer in November 2023. Turned out the diagnosis was not correct.

He was still terribly ill and the medical system told him what he had was "incurable".

Sean came to our healing centre Live5DHealth a couple of months ago and has had a phenomenal transformation in health.

Our treatments (hyperbaric oxygen therapy, red light therapy, PEMF therapy, Browns Gas therapy) have helped, for sure, as have our detox and water protocols, but Sean's spirit is also something to behold. Not only that, but as a former West End singer/actor, Sean brought something else to the table: his incredible breathing techniques.

He has shown us how by using some simple techniques, we can all heal faster, especially in our hyperbaric oxygen chambers.

We see Sean not just as a client and a friend, but as a Spiritual Guardian of this part of Ireland. His childhood dream of owning Castle Island and Cloontykilla Castle became a reality thanks to his phenomenal performing abilities - he is also an Irish story-teller extraordinaire.

Dragon Breath and Healing from a Terminal Diagnosis with Sean Simon. Live Talk - Boyle, Ireland - Sunday 6th April 2pm-5pm

This amazing LIVE talk presented by Live5DHealth and The Mark Attwood Show by Sean Simon is one you do NOT want to miss!

Sean will talk to us about:

- how the breathing techniques he learned in his theatrical career have accelerated his healing and how YOU CAN USE THEM TOO

- how hyperbaric oxygen, red light and PEMF therapies have accelerated his path to wellness

- how he was given a TERMINAL diagnosis and how he has defied this so far - how he has radically changed his water consumption and what effect this has had on his life

- how he has detoxed from medical recommendations that had a hugely detrimental effect on his ability to live

- how he is THRIVING and how he got his zest for life back.

You may remember Sean Simon from TV's Grand Designs as the owner of a couple of Castles in Boyle...

The venue for the talk will be shared with you after you book your ticket here today by email.

This is a ONE-OFF talk by Sean that will never be repeated.

This talk is GUARANTEED to educate, inspire and amuse you.

This talk will be recorded on video - please don't come if you don't want to be on video. There are a strictly limited number of tickets - the only way to attend is to get your tickets on this page today (your ticket is your email receipt)

If You can't make the LIVE event but want us to email you a video recording of the event, please just tick the video recording offer below - do NOT tick this if you are coming to the live event (we'll send you the video anyway after we've edited it): https://live5d.samcart.com/products/sean-simon-breathing-techniques-live-talk

If you want to order the same water system that Sean has, do so here: https://live5d.samcart.com/products/live5dhealth-home-water-essentials-kit

If you want to just order Aloha 7 (free shipping worldwide for a limited time): https://live5d.samcart.com/products/aloha-7

If you want to order the Chi-Ball Bottle (free shipping worldwide for a limited time):

https://live5d.samcart.com/products/somatid-chi-balls-water-bottle

