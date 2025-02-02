Gali Lucy: Predictions for 2025

Connect with Gali Lucy here: https://www.gali4u.com/
Also, here latest songs can always be found on Youtube. Here is her latest, “I AM God”:
To get on Mark’s email list to avoid censorship, go here: https://tmas.tv/MarksEmailList
Remember, I have produced 1,000s of hours of content over 4.5 years for free. If you want to and can support me, being a paid subscriber to this substack is the best way. Thank you for considering this.
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post