Geoff Buys Cars: From Flat Caps to God to EVs and Used Cars in less than 65 Minutes

One of the best awake YouTubers in the UK, Geoff Thompson, started a YouTube car channel in 2019. Then COVID hit. The rest is living history.
Mark Attwood
Sep 27, 2024
15
Geoff has gained a huge following of people that tune in because of his authenticity, humour and ability to see through bullshit.

And his penchant for hats.

And his love of proper cars.

All in all, the perfect man for me to speak to on a Friday afternoon and a great way to spend an hour of your time today.

We chat about hats, the COVID scam, the Electric Vehicle scam, corrupt governments, the Spiritual War and more.

Lovely stuff with a very positive outlook to help you skip into the weekend ahead.

Geoff’s fantastic channel is here: https://www.youtube.com/@GeoffBuysCars

I wanted to post Geoff’s hat affiliate link, but it wasn’t here in time to publish. Join my telegram and X (links below) and I’ll post it when I get it. Geoff buys cars we buy hats Geoff buys more cars. Simples!

