Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Gordon Smith Durán interviews me about Ayahuasca and the Past Five Years
Gordon was one of the early guests on my podcast and is also a great healer, so it was great to catch up with him today and be answering instead of asking the questions.
Feb 21, 2025
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" Podcast
Freedom-loving trouble-making poetry-churning pain-in-the-arse shares thoughts for anyone else that feels like shit was never right in the world.Freedom-loving trouble-making poetry-churning pain-in-the-arse shares thoughts for anyone else that feels like shit was never right in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post