Happy St Patrick’s Day?

Who was Patrick really? Why is Conor MacGregor going to meet Trump today? What are the two Q drop markers? What is it with “17” anyway?
Mark Attwood
Mar 17, 2025
10
1
Transcript

Patrick, according to my Celtic Druid sources, was really a Roman Patrician, hence the name created by the Catholic church for their false idol who was never even canonised.

He went round Ireland committing cultural and literal genocide. He has been used as a symbol for Ireland in a really negative way for hundreds of years now. I even saw Satanic shit in the middle of one parade I was at a few years back involving children dressed as vaccines.

Big changes have been happening in Ireland for years now, but I believe bigger ones are coming. Ones that will remove the satanic filth that has been harvesting this magnificent land for far too long.

Facing up to true history is a step in that direction.

This article goes a long way there:

https://threeraccoons.medium.com/the-disturbing-truth-about-st-patricks-day-and-its-brutal-history-aaf74f68604

Conor MacGregor being in the White House today is a very interesting development

following the cringe-inducing visit there last week by the pretend Taoiseach, Micheál Martin.

But it’s also worth noting the 6 and 7 year Deltas from the Q-Drops, ably pointed out by AJ Roberts today:

https://x.com/ajrobertsshow/status/1901514821889094035

https://x.com/ajrobertsshow/status/1901530808067772514

Share my original X post here if you can: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1901672302393036979

Mark Attwood
