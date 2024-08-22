Healing Broken Mother Bonds Caused by the Satanic Birthing System Which Has Affected ALL of Us

The wonderful Jeanice Barcelo joins me again in her quest to heal this MOST important issue in our society…

“Is it any surprise that billions of people are walking this Earth feeling totally unloved and believing they are inherently unlovable?

Such people know that something is deeply and profoundly missing in their connection with their mothers (and/or their children) and they tend to blame themselves.

But there are other forces at work that have orchestrated poor family outcomes, and those forces are Satanic to the core.

As we come to fully “innerstand” what exactly has caused the separation between mothers and their children and blocked Mankind’s ability to experience love, true healing begins!

All it takes is the willingness, determination and courage to honestly look at ourselves, our families, and our choices to fully come to grips with the situation we now face.

We can change this very quickly once we see what is causing the problem.

ALL people can benefit from participating in this webinar…

but it will especially benefit those who are feeling impoverished from a lack of love and perhaps from a lack of money too.

Poverty itself is just a symptom of having been denied what we truly need during the earliest stages of our lives, or of feeling rejected, betrayed or abandoned (physically or emotionally) by our mothers and/or fathers at a time when we needed them most.

Now we have an opportunity to “adult up” and take a serious look at what has happened to us and what is happening to our children and to our civilization that is causing family love to break down worldwide.

NOW IS THE TIME

A holistic modality that can be used to heal this wounding will be discussed and those who register for this webinar will be eligible to participate in a forthcoming group healing process designed to address this very specific topic.

I hope you can join us.

Once again, the webinar is scheduled for August 29 at 1:30pm EDT.

It will last approximately 2 hours.

For those who cannot be there live, the webinar will be recorded and all registrants will receive the mp4 video file of the webinar so they will have the information at their disposal when they are ready to view it.

Cost for the webinar is $88.

To register with a debit or credit card, please follow this link:

https://buy.stripe.com/14keW5fjmfkx7bWdSq

or here: https://birthofanewearth.com/2024/07/upcoming-webinar-the-mother-wound/

Note: I take no commission for promoting this webinar with Janice, I truly want to support her and get this message out to as many people as possible. Please share this far and wide, we ALL need this knowledge and healing. Jeanice knows more about this stuff than anyone I’ve ever met.

