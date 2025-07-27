NHS Murders Uncovered in UNSEEN

This film needs to be watched and shared far and wide. As we discuss in the interview, the majority of people that know something is up with how their relatives have died in the past 5 years suffer from not seeing the bigger picture. They believe their cases are isolated incidents. They are, in the main, not isolated but part of a deliberate “assisted death” programme designed to depopulate us. This important film focuses on the UK and the NHS but, as many of us know, this is a global problem that must be uncovered and fast.

This is where you can currently watch the whole film:

Other links for you:

A GOOD DEATH?: https://rumble.com/v3u1rep-uncovering-the-controversy-ickonics-original-documentary-a-good-death.html

PLAYING GOD: https://rumble.com/v4qwwdt-playing-god-an-investigation-into-medical-democide-in-the-uk.html

MURDERED BY THE STATE (book) crowdfunder:

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/murdered-by-the-state

UNSEEN crowdfunder:

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/unseen-the-truth-behind-the-nhs-death-protocols

Jacqui’s X account: https://x.com/JacquiDeevoy1