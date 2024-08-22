Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
10

Humans Have Been Killed, Eaten and Traded for Technology with The ORION Group: Ryushkin Malone

I meant to interview Ryushkin Malone a few years ago but, you know, shit happens...
Mark Attwood
Aug 22, 2024
10
Share
Transcript

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

When I met Ryushkin this week for this interview, a man whose research work I have admired for years, I was struck by how much being deep into this kind of information has taken out of him.

When you watch the interview, you’ll understand why.

This stuff is dark.

As Ryushkin said on X yesterday…

“They've been calling these time "Night First" which has been keeping humanity in the dark about our alien friends... “Day” is when they show up. The morning star shines bright before day.”

But, I am firmly of the belief that humanity can’t get outta this mess unless we face up to our fears and look truth in the face, however hard it may be.

Ryushkin’s excellent website is where you can find his latest book (buy it, support the man!) and read his extensive research into The Orion Lines: https://www.theorionlines.com/

My Important Links:

Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist

Get the new book by me and Abby Wynne here: https://bit.ly/MassProtection

Our “Sovereign Mastery” Course is here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/personal-financial-and-sovereign-mastery

Watch my film "Where You Attwood? Truth Across America" here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/where-you-attwood-truth-across-america-full-length-documentary

******
Get the incredible Lifewave patches to stimulate your Stem Cells here: https://lifewave.com/markattwood

Get more info on the Lifewave business opportunity and help us spread the word about this amazing technology here:

https://attwood-digital.aweb.page/p/d8a352c4-263a-4db6-a232-c84ba147d481

******
Get the eBook on Crypto that could change your financial life very quickly indeed here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/7-steps-to-100x-your-money---insiders-7-page-special-crypto-investor-report

******

Mark and Gary's Healing Centre in Ireland:

https://live5dhealth.com

******
Get my book "God Wins" here: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/product/god-wins-book

******
All my show stuff here:

https://theMarkAttwoodShow.com

******
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4tLO4FDtgyFY

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheMarkAttwoodShow
******
Daily updates:

My Telegram Channel: https://t.me/theMarkAttwoodShow

My X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/MarkAttwood

10 Comments
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" Podcast
Freedom-loving trouble-making poetry-churning pain-in-the-arse shares thoughts for anyone else that feels like shit was never right in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mark Attwood
Recent Episodes
Healing Broken Mother Bonds Caused by the Satanic Birthing System Which Has Affected ALL of Us
  Mark Attwood
"Lucifer at Least Respects Me. He Speaks to Me with Respect" Alobar Jones
  Mark Attwood
There's a New and Deadly Strain Spreading Like Wildfire!!
  Mark Attwood
The Secrets of the Æther with Thomas Brown, Harry Rhodes & Rachel Russell
  Mark Attwood
"250 Million Draco are Slated for Genocide" Steven D. Kelley
  Mark Attwood
Me and Dr Eamonn Ansbro Getting Together At Last
  Mark Attwood
God Wins, But Satan is Pushing Hard: SGT Report
  Mark Attwood