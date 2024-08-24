Playback speed
Lots of people near me getting ill at the same time.

Vertigo, sickness, exhaustion etc. Is it 5G? Is it the chemtrails? Mpox agenda? I don’t know...
Mark Attwood
Aug 24, 2024
13
Transcript

…but I do know things that can help namely Liposomal Vitamin C every hour, vitamins D3 and K2, zinc, NAC, bromelain, nattokinese, curcumin. Do your own research, but don’t do nothing and don’t go to the bloody hospital!

I should have added in Chlorine Dioxide/MMS! If you don’t know what that is, watch the show I did about it a few years back here: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/title/everything-you-always-wanted-to-know-about-chlorine-dioxide-but-were-too-afraid-to-ask/

Best MMS I’ve found for European delivery: https://tmas.tv/mmseurope and here: https://tmas.tv/dioxsancl02 (also DMSO!)

The original X post has had 116,000 views in 24 hours. Share it here: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1826982101272453565 (and get on X if you’re not already, it’s the best place for spreading truth at the moment).

