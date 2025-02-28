Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
13
4

Stephen W. Tenner: From Freedom Fighter to Freedom Lover

It's 28 months since I first bumped into "Tenner" in a car park somewhere in America on the Truth Tour 2 outside his Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine RV
Mark Attwood
Feb 28, 2025
13
4
Share

Stephen Tenner had me in tears in Anaheim back in 2022. Things were raw back then for all of us. Tenner had only recently discovered that his industry, and the world, was full of NPCs, and he was locked out of an industry he’d spent a good part of his life building a career in.

He’s about to hit the road in the States sharing his divinely inspired music and messages, so it was great to catch up with him and chronicle his personal evolution through The Great Awakening.

Stephen’s links are: https://tennertalk.com and https://healingtheworldtour.com

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" Podcast
Freedom-loving trouble-making poetry-churning pain-in-the-arse shares thoughts for anyone else that feels like shit was never right in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mark Attwood
Recent Episodes
Peace talks in the Oval Office go south...
  Mark Attwood
Steer Karma in the White House Yesterday
  Mark Attwood
Mornin’ campers! It’s International Epstein List day!
  Mark Attwood
Gordon Smith Durán interviews me about Ayahuasca and the Past Five Years
  Mark Attwood
Clive de Carle: Forgotten Tesla Healing Tech and Magic Chairs
  Mark Attwood
Truth Bombs
  Mark Attwood
It's Prison Break Time.
  Mark Attwood