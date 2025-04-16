Playback speed
Share post
Michael Tellinger: One Small Town, the True Alternative System for "We The People"?

I am joined by the wonderful Michael Tellinger to explain about his upcoming rare trip to the UK and what One Small Town is all about.
Mark Attwood's avatar
Mark Attwood
Apr 16, 2025
1
Transcript

More info on One Small Town here: https://onesmalltown.org/landing_page.php Michael Tellinger website:

https://michaeltellinger.com

Book tickets for the Buxton event here: https://www.fatsoma.com/e/ksej5fup/one-small-town-michael-tellinger-north-event

Book for the Dorking event here: https://www.fatsoma.com/e/mn7hswqr/one-small-town-michael-tellinger-south-event

Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist

****** Get the new book by me and Abby Wynne here: https://bit.ly/MassProtection

****** Join the Self-Publishing Masterclass anytime here: https://oneohfour.samcart.com/products/self-publishing-masterclass-with-abby-wynne--mark-attwood

****** Our “Sovereign Mastery” Course is here: https://live5d.samcart.com/products/personal-financial-and-sovereign-mastery

****** Watch my film "Where You Attwood? Truth Across America" here: https://live5d.samcart.com/products/where-you-attwood-truth-across-america-full-length-documentary

****** Get the incredible Lifewave patches to stimulate your Stem Cells here: https://tmas.tv/stemcellpatches

Get more info on the Lifewave business opportunity and help us spread the word about this amazing technology here:

https://tmas.tv/stemcellbizopp

****** 7 Steps to 100x Your Money with Crypto - Insiders 7-Page Special Crypto Investor Report https://live5d.samcart.com/products/7-steps-to-100x-your-money---insiders-7-page-special-crypto-investor-report

****** Mark and Gary's Healing Centre in Ireland: https://live5dhealth.com

