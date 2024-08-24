Richard Gage on 9/11: The Smoking Gun of Irrefutable Evidence

I have had a very personal interest in 9/11 since that fateful day in 2001 because my school friend Geoff Campbell died that day in the Twin Towers. His brother Matt Campbell has been one of my closest friends since we met at age 11 and I stood over his shoulder for years as he has given his all to uncover the facts. This culminated in me being invited to GITMO to witness a trial with him back in 2016 (I didn’t go).

You can see my most recent interview with Matt here: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/title/new-episode-911-matt-campbell-a-very-personal-story-13th-september-2023/

In this episode I am humbled by the presentation of 9/11 Truth from the founder of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 truth, Richard Gage.

It is, quite simply, an astonishingly precise and irrefutable piece of work which clearly lays out the facts about that huge attack on humanity, the ramifications of which we are still living through today like a tidal wave that refuses to run out of water.

This video should be viewed by EVERYONE on Earth, especially those under 30s that know nothing of these events or their consequences.

The same people that pulled this off are the ones that pulled COVID off. They hate humanity and they have been murdering us and our ancestors for hundreds if not thousands of years.

It is your duty to share this video in whatever way you can. If you do so on social media, don’t share the link, download the video and then upload it directly so that it reaches more people. You can do this using the substack video downloader here: https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/substack-video-dl/dmndahpghadhpmdegkhknnkfapojbmac

Richard is a world-class Architect and a true patriot that has directed his anger into this most important of causes which deserves not only your attention but your support in any way you can.

Where do you draw the line?

