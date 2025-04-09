Tarot by Janine: 9th April 2025

Janine is back! This time, we get to ask the cards some of the biggest questions we could find, such as:
Is Keir Starmer the biological son of Jimmy Savile?
Is the EBS actually going to happen?
Is the Aussie PM about to be re-elected?
Will there be any revelations about what’s really been going on in the last 5 years on the Mainstream Media?
Will the Irish people put their collective foot down and reverse what has been imposed upon them?
Will we get to meet the Off-Worlders that have been assisting the Q Team?
Is the truth about the British Royals going to come out this year?
Will Keir Starmer be gone within 3 months?
Is Tartaria a CIA psy-op?
Are Trumps’ tariffs going to be the reason for the collapse of the EU?
Are the lights in the sky drones, or off-worlders?
Is the current good weather in the British Isles controlled?
Are all the WEFers actors, or are some real?
Are the aliens really here to steal our bananas?
