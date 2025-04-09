Playback speed
Tarot by Janine: 9th April 2025

Janine joins me for another fantastic tarot card reading asking your questions about the future...
Mark Attwood
Apr 09, 2025
Transcript

Janine is back! This time, we get to ask the cards some of the biggest questions we could find, such as:

  • Is Keir Starmer the biological son of Jimmy Savile?

  • Is the EBS actually going to happen?

  • Is the Aussie PM about to be re-elected?

  • Will there be any revelations about what’s really been going on in the last 5 years on the Mainstream Media?

  • Will the Irish people put their collective foot down and reverse what has been imposed upon them?

  • Will we get to meet the Off-Worlders that have been assisting the Q Team?

  • Is the truth about the British Royals going to come out this year?

  • Will Keir Starmer be gone within 3 months?

  • Is Tartaria a CIA psy-op?

  • Are Trumps’ tariffs going to be the reason for the collapse of the EU?

  • Are the lights in the sky drones, or off-worlders?

  • Is the current good weather in the British Isles controlled?

  • Are all the WEFers actors, or are some real?

  • Are the aliens really here to steal our bananas?

