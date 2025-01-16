Tarot by Janine: It's All Coming Down This Year

It’s been 12 months since she’s been on the show, but my mate from the Haida Gwaii and the busiest tarot reader on the planet, Janine Morigeau, joins me for an hour of tarot card readings on some of the crazy events and people that are shaping our world in January of 2025.

Are the California fires really the hidden war breaking out into the public?

Are the UFOs that have been spotted in the fires good or bad?

Is there a reptilian community being cleared out in California?

Have the children under the Getty been rescued?

What are the explosions in downtown LA?

Will there be a major world event this year?

Is Elon Musk the real Elon Musk?

Is Keir Starmer the illegitimate child of Jimmy Savile?

Are we watching Keir Starmer 2.0?

Is the character of Elon Musk going to buy TikTok?

Will Bitcoin survive the next 5 years?

Is there going to be an EBS (Emergency Broadcast) this year?

Why did Jimmy Carter die three times?

Is Canada going to be the 51st State of the USA?

Will the level of people dying from the COVID vaccine reach 30% of the population?

Is Robbie Williams on the good side?

What’s the future looking like for New Zealand and Australia?

Is Nigel Farage on the good side?

Are the Royal Family finally going to be exposed?

Is RFK Jr going to be successful implementing his policies?