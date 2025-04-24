The Truth About the Catholic Church.

Following the death of Peope Francis, the web is full of videos of people noticing Satanic stuff around the rituals following his demise, and rightly so.

Is it a show for the people? Yes, in my opinion. The people have to see it so they can make their own minds up. I believe that is part of God’s plan.

I’ve known that church, and almost every other church, has been corrupted. Usually by infiltration over time. Sometimes from the get-go.

The church that grew up around me as a child was started by a pedophile lay-preacher at Bugbrooke Church. His name was Noel Stanton. He abused my Dad. One of his flock, a doctor, abused me as an 11-year old. My girlfriend who’s mother was one of the early members of that church in the 1960s committed suicide. Was she abused? I never found out.

Source: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c0qejd0njpeo

My mistrust of churches goes way back, but was also confounded by my Great Grandfather’s (who I simply called “Pap”) love of the church in my village. Some of my happiest memories are trotting down there to watch him bellow out “The Lord is my Shepherd” in 1976. He used to climb the steeple of that church without a rope to maintain the weather cock. He was well-known for it.

He also handed me the Bible on his death-bed and told me “The answers are all in there”.

My video today briefly goes through some of my experiences with the Catholic Church in particular. The man, Kevin Annett, is someone I refer to and someone who’s work you should look into if you’ve never heard of him. I found a biography here: https://republicofkanata.org/about-kevin-annett/

You’ll find this interesting paragraph:

“The International Common Law Court of Justice (ICLCJ) is convened by the ITCCS to charge Pope Benedict, Queen Elizabeth and 28 other defendants with committing and concealing Genocide, in July 2012. Kevin serves as the chief advisor to the Prosecutor.

Pope Benedict (Joseph Ratzinger) resigns from his office just before the ICLCJ verdict finds him guilty and sentenced to arrest and imprisonment in February 2013, after the Spanish government notifies Benedict that he could face arrest based on the ICLCJ evidence. Three other top Vatican officials named in the ICLCJ indictment also resign.”

Digging into the papacy and the Vatican will always take you down interesting paths.

The fact that Francis said that getting a COVID vaccine was an “act of love” tells me everything I need to know about this disgusting excuse for a human being.

Source: https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2021-08/pope-francis-appeal-covid-19-vaccines-act-of-love.html

I literally hope he rots in hell along with all the other demonic pedophiles he ruled over.

If this is all news to you, this article is a great place to bone up: https://www.humorousmathematics.com/post/the-black-nobility-jesuit-order-founders-of-fascism-freemasonry-illuminati-the-vatican-and-zionism

I am seeing multiple negative posts about the next Pope being the Antichrist (as if the previous Pope’s were not evil enough). Personally, I see all of this as part of our awakening as a species. It’s frustrating it’s taking so long for those of us that have known about this stuff for so long, but that’s part of our journey: to share this information with people that are just starting to see it. To hold out our hands in love and without judgement. To be building a better future with our thoughts and actions.

God will not stand for the destruction of children any more, and neither will I.

