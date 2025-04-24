Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

The Ultimate Parasite Cleanse?

My friend Anna Rodgers helped me immensely over 5 years ago understand the depths of toxicity we face and have to deal with, and she's back with a story that'll curl your hair
Mark Attwood
Apr 24, 2025
Anna wrote the amazing 800-page book “Toxic World, Toxic People” (which you can get from Amazon here: https://amzn.to/441SCvL) and she’s back on the show to discuss Parasites, the massive effect they have on all of us and why and how we should get rid of them.

You can try Parashield for just €15 here: https://tmas.tv/parashield

You can also get 82% off your first bottle of Touchstone’s Zeolite spray to detox you from heavy metals here: https://tmas.tv/82percentoff

Anna first appeared on my show 4 years ago. If you missed that, you can catch it here: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/title/essential-info-on-the-biggest-health-problem-facing-all-of-us-with-anna-rodgers/

Don’t forget to make sure you’re on my email list to ensure we don’t lose touch as I get censored all the time: https://tmas.tv/MarksEmailList

