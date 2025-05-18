Trump's 17th May Truth Post is a Significant Marker

I posted this video on X yesterday because I wanted people to understand what is unfolding: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1923808851784085668

The post I was referring to is this one:

The reason I think it is glorious to see is simple: The Clinton’s have been at the heart of the disappearance of millions of children over the decades. Their famous “body count” has been known about by conspiracy “theorists” for decades.

Source: https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/the-clinton-body-count-the-untold-story-of-americas-most-notorious-serial-killers/

“Frazzledrip” is real and beyond horrific (it’s the video of Hilary and Huma Abedin torturing and murdering a young girl, and it led to the “suicide” of multiple NY Cops that found it on Anthony Weiner’s laptop). Pizzagate is real.

Source: https://yandex.com/search/?text=frazzledrip&lr=10426

Source: https://vigilantcitizen.com/vigilantreport/pizzagate-how-4chan-uncovered-the-sick-world-of-washingtons-occult-elite/

The numbers are also impossible for me to ignore.

1.77k Likes: I have been seeing the number 177 multiple times over the past few years. Everywhere. On clocks, on registration plates, on videos. Too many to not notice.

Trump also posted this on the 17th.

In case you need me to point it out, the 17th letter of the alphabet is Q. It’s also worth looking up the spiritual significance of these.

Source: https://yandex.com/search/?text=spiritual+significance+17&lr=10426

Source: https://yandex.com/search/?text=spiritual+significance+177&lr=10426

A point I also made here: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1923796438716186750

Do you believe in coincidences?

The fact that a sitting President is choosing to release a video like this is beyond significant.

Of course, highlighting this brings the usual comments…

There is no question on my mind she’s already long gone, along with so many of her Satanic cohorts. That’s also why Trump posting this is significant. He would never post anything like this if she were still around.

That, to me, is why him posting it is a confirmation of this. It is to give those of us that have been waiting so long a signal. Of course, it also means that millions of people will be seeing this information for the first time. Because it’s from the President, they have to pay attention, even those that still hate him so passionately.

Because of this, I wanted those same unaware people to go and dig a little themselves and look up the video of JFK’s grandchlidren singing “Timber” from about 4/5 years ago.

To me, that video is also super-significant, not least because George Bush’s CIA codename was “Timberwolf”

Source: https://dailycaller.com/2018/12/07/george-hw-bush-us-secret-service-timberwolf-code-name/

There is a line on my poem “We See You” which relates specifically to the Clintons and their abduction of possibly 100,000s of children from Haiti after a storm that I believe they created:

