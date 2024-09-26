"We Are Poisoned to the Core" Craig Campbell

It’s heart-warming to see how much more light and energy is beaming out of Craig since our recent chats on the show, and just fantastic to hear how this genius comedian, who was blacklisted by the mind-virus-infected comedy world, is back on the road sharing his gift with the world.

A real story of triumph of the light and my utter honour to share this great man’s thoughts on so many subjects, including how much we have been poisoned as a species. Craig’s story and continued resurgance is an inspiration to all of us.

Go see Craig live if you can and say hello from me if you do! Current tour dates are here: https://www.breakneckcomedy.co.uk/comedians/craig-campbell

Go back and watch the Alan Park and Criag Campbell interviews if you missed them here: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/title/?post_type=video_skrn&search_keyword=alan+park&vduration=&vrating=0%2C5&submit=Search+Videos

My Important Links:

Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist

Get the new book by me and Abby Wynne here: https://bit.ly/MassProtection

Our “Sovereign Mastery” Course is here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/personal-financial-and-sovereign-mastery

Watch my film "Where You Attwood? Truth Across America" here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/where-you-attwood-truth-across-america-full-length-documentary

******

Get the incredible Lifewave patches to stimulate your Stem Cells here: https://lifewave.com/markattwood

Get more info on the Lifewave business opportunity and help us spread the word about this amazing technology here:

https://attwood-digital.aweb.page/p/d8a352c4-263a-4db6-a232-c84ba147d481

******

Get the eBook on Crypto that could change your financial life very quickly indeed here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/7-steps-to-100x-your-money---insiders-7-page-special-crypto-investor-report

******

Mark and Gary's Healing Centre in Ireland:

https://live5dhealth.com

******

Get my book "God Wins" here: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/product/god-wins-book

******

All my show stuff here:

https://theMarkAttwoodShow.com

******

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4tLO4FDtgyFY

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheMarkAttwoodShow

******

Daily updates:

My Telegram Channel: https://t.me/theMarkAttwoodShow



My X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/MarkAttwood