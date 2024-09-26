Playback speed
"We Are Poisoned to the Core" Craig Campbell

My third chat on this show with the brilliant Canadian stand-up I first met in 1997, Craig Campbell
Mark Attwood
Sep 26, 2024
3
It’s heart-warming to see how much more light and energy is beaming out of Craig since our recent chats on the show, and just fantastic to hear how this genius comedian, who was blacklisted by the mind-virus-infected comedy world, is back on the road sharing his gift with the world.

A real story of triumph of the light and my utter honour to share this great man’s thoughts on so many subjects, including how much we have been poisoned as a species. Craig’s story and continued resurgance is an inspiration to all of us.

Go see Craig live if you can and say hello from me if you do! Current tour dates are here: https://www.breakneckcomedy.co.uk/comedians/craig-campbell

Go back and watch the Alan Park and Criag Campbell interviews if you missed them here: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/title/?post_type=video_skrn&search_keyword=alan+park&vduration=&vrating=0%2C5&submit=Search+Videos

