"We Know We're Dealing with Black Magicians. We Know We're Dealing with Black Magic" Aisling O'Loughlin

During 2020 I was begging for famous people to come forward and join the fight. There was only so much a “bloke in a kitchen” could do and the emerging “truther” movement desperately needed some recognisable faces not afraid to put the careers on the line to help us get the message out to the public that it was being murdered by it’s own government.

One of the faces that emerged and took a serious amount of flack in Ireland was the TV journalist and presenter Aisling O’Loughlin.

I was so impressed with her courage and tenacity, I put her into my poem “Rising éire”

(there’s a very good reason why éire is lower-case by the way; let me know in the comments if you know what it is?)

We have since done a few shows together, one with Eddie Hobbs (another Irish TV star now fighting the good fight), and Abby Wynne, which you can watch here: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/title/?post_type=video_skrn&search_keyword=aisling&vduration=&vrating=0%2C5&submit=Search+Videos

The video today is taken from an interview myself and Abby had yesterday with Aisling on her platform which was about our book, but also so much more, which is why I wanted to share it with you today.

People like Aisling deserve your attention, they deserve you following them and sharing their content. This work has to continue and has to be supported, so please check out Aisling’s channels here:

