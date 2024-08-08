Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
27

"We Know We're Dealing with Black Magicians. We Know We're Dealing with Black Magic" Aisling O'Loughlin

A cracking chat with the former Irish TV personality Aisling O'Loughlin who stood up during COVID and called it out for what it was and continues to burn a path for Truth in Ireland.
Mark Attwood
,
Aisling O'Loughlin
, and
Abby Wynne
Aug 08, 2024
27
Share
Transcript

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

During 2020 I was begging for famous people to come forward and join the fight. There was only so much a “bloke in a kitchen” could do and the emerging “truther” movement desperately needed some recognisable faces not afraid to put the careers on the line to help us get the message out to the public that it was being murdered by it’s own government.

One of the faces that emerged and took a serious amount of flack in Ireland was the TV journalist and presenter Aisling O’Loughlin.

I was so impressed with her courage and tenacity, I put her into my poem “Rising éire”

(there’s a very good reason why éire is lower-case by the way; let me know in the comments if you know what it is?)

We have since done a few shows together, one with Eddie Hobbs (another Irish TV star now fighting the good fight), and Abby Wynne, which you can watch here: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/title/?post_type=video_skrn&search_keyword=aisling&vduration=&vrating=0%2C5&submit=Search+Videos

The video today is taken from an interview myself and Abby had yesterday with Aisling on her platform which was about our book, but also so much more, which is why I wanted to share it with you today.

People like Aisling deserve your attention, they deserve you following them and sharing their content. This work has to continue and has to be supported, so please check out Aisling’s channels here:

Substack: https://substack.com/@aislingoloughlin

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3674948

Telegram: https://t.me/aislingol

And if you haven’t got “WEAPONS OF MASS PROTECTION” book yet, here are the links:

Book link: https://bit.ly/MassProtection

Printed version: https://shor.by/MassProtection

27 Comments
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" Podcast
Freedom-loving trouble-making poetry-churning pain-in-the-arse shares thoughts for anyone else that feels like shit was never right in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mark Attwood
Abby Wynne
Writes Truth, Spirituality, Poetry and Fried Eggs Subscribe
Aisling O'Loughlin
Writes Aisling O'Loughlin Subscribe
Recent Episodes
"Lucifer at Least Respects Me. He Speaks to Me with Respect" Alobar Jones
  Mark Attwood
There's a New and Deadly Strain Spreading Like Wildfire!!
  Mark Attwood
The Secrets of the Æther with Thomas Brown, Harry Rhodes & Rachel Russell
  Mark Attwood
"250 Million Draco are Slated for Genocide" Steven D. Kelley
  Mark Attwood
Me and Dr Eamonn Ansbro Getting Together At Last
  Mark Attwood
God Wins, But Satan is Pushing Hard: SGT Report
  Mark Attwood
Whistleblowers United: "Love is the Ultimate Power Against All of This"
  Mark Attwood