Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

What's Your Zeta Potential? And Why Does it Matter to How Long You Live?

I am joined by Andy Thompson from Melbourne, Australia, with an inspirational story of how he reversed his own health and aging problems by increasing his Zeta Potential in a fascinating way...
Mark Attwood
Feb 03, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Have you ever wondered why you feel good when you've been to the Beach?

Why a waterfall leaves you feeling calm and relaxed?

Why standing barefoot on the grass makes you just feel 'better'?

It's all the negative ions that you absorb in those environments and the amazing effect this has on you.

The problem is, our exposure to heavy metals and toxins every day of our lives is working against our health

We need a way to fight this, and restore our health long term!

Here, I interview Andy and discuss his journey which started many years ago…

As you can see, Andy’s story is one of pure revitalization - from not looking anywhere near his age, to reversing his long-term health condition, to many other benefits!

To learn how Andy increases his Zeta potential everyday, go here: https://tmas.tv/zeta1

To get on Mark’s email list to avoid censorship, go here: https://tmas.tv/MarksEmailList

Remember, I have produced 1,000s of hours of content over 4.5 years for free. If you want to and can support me, being a paid subscriber to this substack is the best way. Thank you for considering this.

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" Podcast
Freedom-loving trouble-making poetry-churning pain-in-the-arse shares thoughts for anyone else that feels like shit was never right in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mark Attwood
Recent Episodes
Gali Lucy: Predictions for 2025
  Mark Attwood
What's the Number One Enemy of Humanity Right now?
  Mark Attwood
10 Days of Lightness (Not Darkness) - The Ultimate Mind, Body, Spirit Reset in Ireland
  Mark Attwood
Audio Podcast Ep#8: Are Vitamins Poisonous?
  Mark Attwood
Eddie Hobbs: The Curtain Has Lifted on the Return of Totalitarianism
  Mark Attwood
Tarot by Janine: It's All Coming Down This Year
  Mark Attwood
How To Defeat The Demonic Voices in our Heads
  Mark Attwood