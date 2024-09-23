Why was Huw Edwards given such a lenient sentence?

I may have erroneously called Eric Gill a “Sir” in this video, but this all relates to Jimmy Savile, the Royal family, Alisteir Crowley and John Dee. The real war we are in is about the 22,000 children that go missing every single day.

The network that makes this happen lies at the heart of the establishment.

We fight against principalities of darkness and the sooner we realise this the better. #GodWins

Original post on X here (go read the comments): https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1835953995187150864

