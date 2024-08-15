Playback speed
"250 Million Draco are Slated for Genocide" Steven D. Kelley

The seat of the crown is the Getty, according to Steven D. Kelley. It's the hub of everything to do with Satanic child trafficking and murder, hence why I let the man speak...
Mark Attwood
Aug 15, 2024
13
At some point in this crazy war, you just have to sit back and listen to some people and let them tell you what they know.

I didn’t know what to expect from this conversation with Steven D. Kelley, but I resonated with almost all of it. Anyone that is standing up for the children deserves our time and Steven’s message contains rather a lot of hope which coincides with my own view of the situation we are currently in.

What do you think?

Steven’s links are here:

Website: https://www.stevendkelley.com/

Truthcat Radio: https://www.truthcatradio.com/

X: https://x.com/occupythegetty

