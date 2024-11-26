Abi Roberts: We The People. Letters from Dystopia

In May 2022, comedian and writer Abi Roberts started her podcast Abi Daily. As well as doing impressions and silly accents, she talked about the dark authoritarianism that has been thrust on the world since March 2020.

After a few weeks, it became apparent that her listeners had their own stories to tell, and she invited people to write to her.

Alongside artwork by her great friend Bob Moran, We The People is a collection of these letters. From gut-wrenching stories about suicide to life-changing vaccine injuries, these testimonies serve as a warning that tyranny always comes dressed in a t-shirt that says: ‘For the greater good’.

We The People: Letters From Dystopia is now available: Hardback £13.27 | US$16.66 | €14.66 | CA$24.63 | AU$28.58 (plus shipping) https://www.lulu.com/shop/abi-roberts-and-bob-moran/we-the-people/hardcover/product-m2qw4we.html

Paperback £6.96 | US$8.59 | €8.67 | CA$12.93 | AU$16.61 (plus shipping) https://www.lulu.com/shop/abi-roberts-and-bob-moran/we-the-people/paperback/product-q65nz2v.html?page=1&pageSize=4

FREE eBook on Kindle https://www.amazon.co.uk/We-People-Dystopia-Abi-Roberts-ebook/dp/B0DGVNLJXH/ref=sr_1_1

FREE eBook on Apple Books https://books.apple.com/gb/book/we-the-people/id6670796170

