Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7
3

Abi Roberts: We The People. Letters from Dystopia

The wonderful comedian and human being Abi Roberts returns to the show with a fantastic conversation about where we are at right now and with great news about her new book illustrated by Bob Moran.
Mark Attwood
and
Abi Roberts
Nov 26, 2024
7
3
Share
Transcript

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

In May 2022, comedian and writer Abi Roberts started her podcast Abi Daily. As well as doing impressions and silly accents, she talked about the dark authoritarianism that has been thrust on the world since March 2020.

After a few weeks, it became apparent that her listeners had their own stories to tell, and she invited people to write to her.

Alongside artwork by her great friend Bob Moran, We The People is a collection of these letters. From gut-wrenching stories about suicide to life-changing vaccine injuries, these testimonies serve as a warning that tyranny always comes dressed in a t-shirt that says: ‘For the greater good’.

We The People: Letters From Dystopia is now available: Hardback £13.27 | US$16.66 | €14.66 | CA$24.63 | AU$28.58 (plus shipping) https://www.lulu.com/shop/abi-roberts-and-bob-moran/we-the-people/hardcover/product-m2qw4we.html

Paperback £6.96 | US$8.59 | €8.67 | CA$12.93 | AU$16.61 (plus shipping) https://www.lulu.com/shop/abi-roberts-and-bob-moran/we-the-people/paperback/product-q65nz2v.html?page=1&pageSize=4

FREE eBook on Kindle https://www.amazon.co.uk/We-People-Dystopia-Abi-Roberts-ebook/dp/B0DGVNLJXH/ref=sr_1_1

FREE eBook on Apple Books https://books.apple.com/gb/book/we-the-people/id6670796170

My Important Links:

Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist

Get the new book by me and Abby Wynne here: https://bit.ly/MassProtection

Our “Sovereign Mastery” Course is here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/personal-financial-and-sovereign-mastery

Watch my film "Where You Attwood? Truth Across America" here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/where-you-attwood-truth-across-america-full-length-documentary

******
Get the incredible Lifewave patches to stimulate your Stem Cells here: https://lifewave.com/markattwood

Get more info on the Lifewave business opportunity and help us spread the word about this amazing technology here:

https://attwood-digital.aweb.page/p/d8a352c4-263a-4db6-a232-c84ba147d481

******
Get the eBook on Crypto that could change your financial life very quickly indeed here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/7-steps-to-100x-your-money---insiders-7-page-special-crypto-investor-report

******

Mark and Gary's Healing Centre in Ireland:

https://live5dhealth.com

******
Get my book "God Wins" here: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/product/god-wins-book

******
All my show stuff here:

https://theMarkAttwoodShow.com

******
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4tLO4FDtgyFY

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheMarkAttwoodShow
******
Daily updates:

My Telegram Channel: https://t.me/theMarkAttwoodShow

My X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/MarkAttwood

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" Podcast
Freedom-loving trouble-making poetry-churning pain-in-the-arse shares thoughts for anyone else that feels like shit was never right in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mark Attwood
Abi Roberts
Writes ABI DAILY Subscribe
Recent Episodes
The Angels and The Devils All Work For God: What are You Choosing?
  Mark Attwood
Expanding The Auric Field with Nature's Codes: Kelly Hindson & Dr Jo Whittaker
  Mark Attwood
The Truth About Satanism in the Music Industry: The Devil’s in the DJ - Sacha Wall
  Mark Attwood
The New Jaguar Branding: Did they Miss a Meeting?
  Mark Attwood
Essential Detox List
  Mark Attwood
Harry Rhodes: That Should be Impossible!
  Mark Attwood
A message to everyone that thinks Donald Trump is part of the New World Order
  Mark Attwood