Divine Guidance to Protect Our Biggest Organ - Our Skin

Big Pharma has attacked attacked us on multiple levels our entire lives - beyond vaccines it is horrendous what we have been convinced to put on our skin! From sunscreen to fake tan to make-up to moisturiser to shampoo. Most of what we consume in the local Pharmacy is pure poison causing us endless lifetime issues that we simply do not see due to one thing - ignorance.

I discovered Divine Skincare when Jennifer Whiston, who was visiting Live5DHealth on a day out organised by friend-of-the-show Celine O’Donovan, enthusiastically told me about it over dinner. Needless to say, I was very keen to talk to the people behind it, Robert and Mary Hanna.

Robert and Mary have worked really hard since we recorded this show to add the ability for them to ship worldwide to their website because they’ve never sent anything outside of Ireland before! If you want to see their full product range go here: https://tmas.tv/divineskin

I am also proud to say that we will be stocking their products at our shop at Live5DHealth which will be open in a couple of weeks so if you can visit us in Boyle, you’ll be able to get them there!

My Important Links:

Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist

Get the new book by me and Abby Wynne here: https://bit.ly/MassProtection

Our “Sovereign Mastery” Course is here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/personal-financial-and-sovereign-mastery

Watch my film "Where You Attwood? Truth Across America" here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/where-you-attwood-truth-across-america-full-length-documentary

******

Get the incredible Lifewave patches to stimulate your Stem Cells here: https://lifewave.com/markattwood

Get more info on the Lifewave business opportunity and help us spread the word about this amazing technology here:

https://attwood-digital.aweb.page/p/d8a352c4-263a-4db6-a232-c84ba147d481

******

Get the eBook on Crypto that could change your financial life very quickly indeed here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/7-steps-to-100x-your-money---insiders-7-page-special-crypto-investor-report

******

Mark and Gary's Healing Centre in Ireland:

https://live5dhealth.com

******

Get my book "God Wins" here: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/product/god-wins-book

******

All my show stuff here:

https://theMarkAttwoodShow.com

******

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4tLO4FDtgyFY

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheMarkAttwoodShow

******

Daily updates:

My Telegram Channel: https://t.me/theMarkAttwoodShow



My X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/MarkAttwood