Divine Guidance to Protect Our Biggest Organ - Our Skin

This show is bought to you by pure synchronicities, divine guidance and my desire to share stories that inspire us all...
Mark Attwood
Oct 11, 2024
Transcript

Big Pharma has attacked attacked us on multiple levels our entire lives - beyond vaccines it is horrendous what we have been convinced to put on our skin! From sunscreen to fake tan to make-up to moisturiser to shampoo. Most of what we consume in the local Pharmacy is pure poison causing us endless lifetime issues that we simply do not see due to one thing - ignorance.

I discovered Divine Skincare when Jennifer Whiston, who was visiting Live5DHealth on a day out organised by friend-of-the-show Celine O’Donovan, enthusiastically told me about it over dinner. Needless to say, I was very keen to talk to the people behind it, Robert and Mary Hanna.

Robert and Mary have worked really hard since we recorded this show to add the ability for them to ship worldwide to their website because they’ve never sent anything outside of Ireland before! If you want to see their full product range go here: https://tmas.tv/divineskin

I am also proud to say that we will be stocking their products at our shop at Live5DHealth which will be open in a couple of weeks so if you can visit us in Boyle, you’ll be able to get them there!

