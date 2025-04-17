Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Don't Just Breathe Oxygen, Drink It!

I got a bottle of Liquid Oxygen delivered to me from Australia via Belfast and was so impressed, I decided to speak to the man that makes it, Terry Kelly...
Mark Attwood's avatar
Mark Attwood
Apr 17, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

If it’s good enough for Barbara O’Neill, it’s good enough for us!

To get Terry’s 2 free bottles offer to get over the shipping costs from Australia, go here: https://tmas.tv/go2life

Here’s Terry with Barbara:

I asked AI to explain Liquid Oxygen for us…

Liquid oxygen therapy, primarily used for supplemental oxygen, offers several benefits for individuals with lung conditions, particularly those experiencing low oxygen levels during movement or exertion. It can help alleviate breathlessness, increase energy levels, and improve sleep. Liquid oxygen is a good option for people who need high oxygen flow rates, often prescribed for patients with chronic lung disease or those requiring over 3 liters per minute of continuous flow during exertion.

Specific benefits of liquid oxygen therapy include:

Reduced breathlessness:

Supplemental oxygen helps improve lung function and reduces the feeling of shortness of breath.

Increased energy:

By providing more oxygen to the bloodstream, liquid oxygen therapy can increase energy levels and allow for greater physical activity.

Improved sleep quality:

Adequate oxygen levels can lead to better sleep patterns and reduce sleep disturbances.

Better management of lung conditions:

Liquid oxygen is particularly beneficial for individuals with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other conditions where oxygen levels may be low.

Convenience:

Liquid oxygen systems are designed to be portable and can be used at home or when traveling, providing continuous oxygen delivery.

Safety:

Liquid oxygen is generally safe when used under the guidance of a healthcare professional, as it provides a reliable and continuous supply of oxygen.

When liquid oxygen therapy is often recommended:

Ambulatory oxygen desaturation:

When oxygen levels drop significantly during movement, liquid oxygen can help maintain stable oxygen saturation.

High oxygen flow requirements:

If a patient needs a continuous flow of oxygen greater than 3 liters per minute, liquid oxygen is a suitable option.

Chronic lung conditions:

Patients with COPD and other chronic lung conditions may benefit from liquid oxygen therapy to improve overall lung function and quality of life. Don’t forget to make sure you’re on my independent email list here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" Podcast
Freedom-loving trouble-making poetry-churning pain-in-the-arse shares thoughts for anyone else that feels like shit was never right in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mark Attwood's avatar
Mark Attwood
Recent Episodes
Michael Tellinger: One Small Town, the True Alternative System for "We The People"?
  Mark Attwood
Jana K. Lunden: The World Needs to Know What’s Going on in Ireland
  Mark Attwood
From Dark to Light
  Mark Attwood
Ethan Lucas: Q is a Psy-Op
  Mark Attwood
One Small River, €50m Richer Overnight
  Mark Attwood
Tarot by Janine: 9th April 2025
  Mark Attwood
Utterly Life-Changing Elixir That Gives Me the Energy of a Teenager
  Mark Attwood